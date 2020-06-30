‘Kailash Vijayvargia prevented Shivraj’s return to power in 2018’: BJP’s Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat faces action for damning charges

BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat claimed Kailash Vijayavargiya funded rebels during the 2018 MP Assembly elections to prevent Shivraj from retaining power.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader of the Madhya Pradesh unit is facing the heat after he levelled serious allegations against national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. According to a report in The Indian Express, the party is peeved with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat for his statement against Vijayvargiya and has hinted at initiating action against him.

Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is a former MLA. He lost election from Badnawar seat in Dhar district in 2018. He had alleged that Vijayvargiya tried to prevent Shivraj Singh Chouhan from returning to power in 2018.

According to Shekhawat’s claim, Vijayavargiya funded nearly a dozen BJP rebels during the 2018 Assembly elections which ensured that Shivraj could not regain power for a fourth term.

Shekhawat said Vijayvargiya had funded then expelled party leader Rajesh Agrawal. He then contested as an Independent and got more than 30,000 votes. The BJP had expelled Rajesh Agrawal after his rebellion but inducted him into the party fold a few days ago.

Reacting to the allegations of Shekhawat, BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit president VD Sharma said that the leader has been summoned to Bhopal. He said that the party will discuss the matter with Shekhawat and take action if required.

“We are aware of the differences within the party. We have also asked Shekhawat to reach Bhopal. We will try to reach a consensus. If necessary, we will also take action against the dissents,” he said.

Regarding the decision to bring back Rajesh Agrawal into the party, Sharma said that it was taken by the party considering the bypolls. He said Vijayvargiya had been given the responsibility of five seats in Malwa region and other leaders of the remaining 19 seats where by-elections are due.

Shekhawat said responsibility does not mean that one can field rebels against official nominees “who are your adversaries, fund them and ensure they cut into party votes”.

When Shekhawat was asked about the party’s summons to him, the leader said he has sought time to meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“I will put my grievances across. I am sure the party will understand and take remedial measures,” he said, adding that he was confident the BJP will not crack the whip against him.