Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Govt announces contact numbers for friends, relatives of stranded pilgrims

Two Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar yatra died. (Representational image: IE)

The Home Ministry today publicised the telephone numbers for contact by the relatives and friends of pilgrims travelling to the Kailash Mansarovar and are now stranded in Nepal due to inclement weather.

Contact numbers for making enquiries by relatives and friends of pilgrims stranded due to inclement weather at Hilsa and Simikot in Nepal and on the Tibet side on their way back from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are as follows:

Pranav Ganesh First Secy + 977 9851107006

Tashi Khampa +977 9851155007

Tarun Raheja +977 9851107021

Rajesh Jha +977 9818832398/ 9851165140

Yogananda +977 9823672371(Kannada)

Pmdi Naresh + 977 9808082292 (Telegu)

R Morgan +977 9808500642 (Tamil)

Ranjith +977 9808500644 (Malayalam).

Two Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar yatra died while over 1,500 others are stranded in mountainous regions of Nepal due to inclement weather.

So far, more than 100 pilgrims from India were evacuated from Nepal’s Simikot region and rescue work has been intensified to bring back all those stuck along the route to Kailash Mansarovar in China’s Tibetan region.