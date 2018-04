Kaifiyat Express accident: Here is full list of trains diverted due to derailment

As many as 74 people were injured after the Kaifiyat Express derailed overnight in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

As many as 74 people were injured after the Kaifiyat Express derailed overnight in Uttar Pradesh, in the second incident of this type in last three days. The accident took place when a truck carrying sand for construction overturned on the tracks near Auraiya town. A senior state government official Arvind Kumar was quoted as saying by AP that the train driver was forced to brake and the impact caused the train to go off the rails. The accident took place at Pata-Achalda railway station on Kanpur-Etawah section of North Central railway. After the derailment, the Northern Railway was forced to divert many trains from the route. According to a report by Times of India, here is the full list of trains that have been diverted:

Here is the list of diverted trains:

1. The 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express diverted to run via Moradabad.

2. The 14863 Varanasi-Jodhpur Marudhar Express diverted to run via Kasganj-Mathura Jn.

3. The 12595 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express diverted to run via Kanpur-Jhansi-Palwal.

4. The 12393 Rajender Nagar- New Delhi Sampuran Kranti Express diverted to run via Jhansi-Agra-Palwal.

5. The 12309 Rajender Nagar- New Delhi Rajdhani Express diverted to run via Kanpur-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

6. The 12581 Manduadih- New Delhi Express diverted to run via Jhansi-Agra-Palwal.

7. The 12301 Howrah- New Delhi Rajdhani Express diverted to run via Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

8. The 12313 Sealdah Rajender Nagar- New Delhi Rajdhani Express diverted to run via Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

9. The 122823 Bhuvaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express diverted to run via Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

10. The 122405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express diverted to run via Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

11. The 12329 Sealdah – New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express diverted to run via Jhansi-Agra-Mitawali-Ghaziabad.

12. The 12877 Ranchi-New Delhi Garib Rath Express diverted to run via Jhansi-Agra-Mitawali-Ghaziabad.

13. The 12401 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express diverted to run via Jhansi-Agra.

14. The 13007 Howrah-Sriganganagar Toofan Express diverted to run via Jhansi-Agra.

15. The 12275 Allahabad- New Delhi Duronto Express diverted to run via Kanpur-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

16. The 12559 Manduvadih-New Delhi Shiv Ganga Express diverted to run via Kanpur-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

18. The 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express diverted to run via Kanpur-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

20. The 22433 Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminal Express diverted to run via Kanpur-Farukhabad-Sikohabad-Tundla.

22. The 12367 Bhgalpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express diverted to run via Kanpur-Lucknow-Moradabad-Ghaziabad.

24. The 12802 New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Kanpur.

26. The 19039 Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur Avadh Express diverted to run via Sikohabad-Farukhabad-Kanpur.

28. The 12582 New Delhi-Manduadih Express diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Allahabad.

29. The 12874 Anand Vihar Terminal-Hatia S.J. Express diverted to run via Agra-Jahnsi-Manikpur.

30. The 12556 Hissar-Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Express diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Kanpur.

31. The 13484 Delhi- Malda Town Farakka Express diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Kanpur.

32. The 14164 Meerut-Allahabad Sangam diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Allahabad.

33. The 14218 Chandigarh-Allahabad Unchahar Express diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Kanpur.

34. The 12350 New Delhi-Bhagapur Express diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Manikpur-Mughul Sarai.

35. The 12452 New Delhi-Kanpur Sharam Shakti Express diverted to run via Sikohabad-Farukhabad-Kanpur.

36. The 12562 New Delhi-Jayanagar S.Senani Express diverted to run via Tundla-Agra-Jhansi-Kanpur.

37. The 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Muri Express diverted to run via Palwal-Jahnsi-Kanpur.

38. The 12312 Kalka-Howrah Kalka Mail diverted to run via Palwal-Jahnsi-Kanpur.

39. The 12826 New Delhi-Ranchi Jharkhand Express Journey Commencing on 23.8.2017 diverted to run via Palwal-Jahnsi-Kanpur.

40. The 12816 New Delhi-Puri Nandan Kanya Journey Commencing on 23.8.2017 diverted to run via Palwal-Jahnsi-Kanpur.

41. The 12004 New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express Journey Commencing on 23.8.2017 diverted to run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad.

42. The 12488 Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbai Seemmachal Express. Journey Commencing on 23.8.2017 diverted to run via Ghaziabad-Moradabad.

43. The 12308 Jodhpur-Howrah Express diverted to run via Mathura-Kasganj-Farukhabad-Kanpur.

44. The 13240 Kota-Patna Express diverted to run via Mathura-Kasganj-Farukhabad-Kanpur.