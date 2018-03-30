Kadaknath gets Geographical Indications tag, brings solace for Madhya Pradesh after basmati mess-up

Kadaknath, a black-feathered chicken breed popular for its flavoured meat, has won the Geographical Indications (GI) tag. (Source: IE)

Kadaknath, a black-feathered chicken breed popular for its flavoured meat, has won the Geographical Indications (GI) tag. Kadknath, which is mainly found in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua, Alirajpur and parts of Dhar district, won the tag 6 years after applying for it. The Chennai-based GI Registry accepted the application of Gramik Vikas Trust, Jhabua, which was filed in 2012, trumping Chhatisgarh’s claim over it. “Getting GI tag was never in doubt but it took a lot of effort,” said Animal Husbandry Department’s additional deputy director Dr Bhagwan Manghnani.

The protein-rich meat of Kadaknath, chicks and eggs are sold at a higher rate than the other varieties of chicken. On Chhattisgarh’s claim, Manghnani said that the state had recently applied for the tag and it is not sure if its application was even processed.

“I am not sure at what stage our application was. our lawyer would be able to throw light on it,” Srinivas Gogineni, chairman of a private firm, which works with the administration of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh to help tribals generate livelihood, told IE.

The GI tag awarded by the GI registry in Chennai stamps that a product possesses certain qualities exclusive to its land of origin. The other products that have been granted GIs are Kashmiri pashmina, Darjeeling tea, Kancheepuram silk and Tirupati laddoo.

This tag also means that no one else can use the name Kadaknath while selling any other black chicken and will also translate into higher prices for producers. Apart from its taste, Kadaknath is also in demand for its low cholesterol and high protein content. It sells at about Rs 500 per kg, which is around five times the price of normal broiler chicken.

The development comes as a massive win for Madhya Pradesh as the GI registry had recently dismissed its plea for the inclusion of basmati rice grown in the central Indian state.