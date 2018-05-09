Multiple explosions reported near police headquarters in Kabul, gunfight underway

Several explosions followed by gunfire have been reported in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the Associated Press reported today. Afghan news agency TOLOnews reported that a blast happened near PD13 police headquarters in Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul City. Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and gunmen are underway, police said.

Kabul police spokesperson Hasmatullah Stanikzai said the police officials have cordoned-off the area and an operation is underway. TOLOnews said that another explosion was reported in Qala-e-Fatullah area in PD10 of the Kabul city.

More details awaited