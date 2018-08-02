Kabul killings: Indian among three foreigners abducted, killed in Afghan capital

An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies and were seeking confirmation from the company

An Indian along with two other foreign nationals working for an international food company in Kabul has been abducted and killed in the Afghan capital. A Reuters report said that the three worked for the world’s second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo. The other two victims belonged to Malaysia and Macedonia. The Malaysian national was 64, the Indian was 39 and the Macedonian was 37. They were all travelling for work with a local driver. They were abducted early this morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi district in Kabul province. Police said the three men were abducted near Pul-e-Charkhi on the eastern outskirts of Kabul but their bodies were found in a car parked in the Mussahi district.

An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies and were seeking confirmation from the company. “They were shot dead and their bodies were found inside a car,” said Nusrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry. Officials at Sodexo in Afghanistan have not commented on the killings yet. Sodexo manages canteens and facilities for offices, the military, schools, hospitals and prisons, and also supplies vouchers for meals and gifts. Its clients range from the Royal Ascot Racecourse in England to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Kidnapping has been a major problem in Afghanistan in recent years. While it mainly affects Afghans abducted for ransom, foreigners have also been targeted, either by criminals looking for ransom or by militant groups.

