Kabil Sibal hits out at Yogi Adityanath for watching laser show even when Bulandshahr was witnessing violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to attend laser show event in Gorakhpur on Monday evening after deaths of two persons, including police inspector, in Bulandshahr, has come under severe criticism. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal has alleged that CM Adityanath was busy watching light and sound show in Gorakhpur on Monday evening even as two persons were killed in Bulandshahr. Sibal also alleged that CM Adityanath didn’t want to “hear the suffering of the policeman’s family.” “At the same time, Uttar Pradesh CM was watching light and sound show in Gorakhpur. He didn’t want to hear the suffering of the policeman’s family,” said Sibal at a press meet, according to News18.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath has called for a meeting with officials this evening at his residence to discuss over law and order situation in the state, according to reports.

Last night, CM Adityanath tweeted saying he was watching light and sound show based on the life of Mahayogi Gorakhnath at Gorakhnath temple located in Gorakhpur along with Chief Minister Raman Singh. CM Adityanath even posted a few photos of the event on Twitter. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were reportedly campaigning in Rajasthan for the upcoming Assembly Elections, reports say.

आज गुरु श्री गोरखनाथ मंदिर, गोरखपुर परिसर स्थित भीम सरोवर पर छत्तीसगढ़ के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय डॉ. रमन सिंह जी के साथ लाइट एवं साउंड सिस्टम के माध्यम से महायोगी गोरक्षनाथ जी के जीवन पर आधारित शो को देखा। pic.twitter.com/90fA1rROtb — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 3, 2018

Hitting out at Adityanath, the deceased police officer’s sister said, “The cow is our mother, I accept it. My brother has given his life for her. The CM used to chant ‘gau.. gau.. gau’.. Why can’t he come for ‘gau raksha’,” as per PTI report.

The violence in Bulandshahr has evoked sharp criticism against the state administration. While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati blamed the “irresponsible and wrong” policies of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the mob violence, the CPI(M) held Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “communally provocative speeches” responsible. The violence was “planned” in view of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it said. “Such incidents are planned in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The communally provocative speeches being made by Chief Minister Adityanath have also created an atmosphere for the mobs to act with impunity”, said the CPI(M) in the statement.

Yesterday a violence erupted in Bulandshahr after an irate mob of around 400 people, including right-wing activists, fought pitched battles with police in Siana area of the district. This happened apparently after right-wing activists were angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle. They set fire to dozens of vehicles, hurled stones and also fired guns at police who retaliated with gunfire. In the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed.