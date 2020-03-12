Jyotiraditya Scindia will neither get respect nor satisfaction in BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Scindia spent 18 years in Congress and he was among the closest lieutenants of Rahul Gandhi . (IE)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday opened up on the exit of veteran leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party. Rahul, who was known to share great camaraderie with Scindia, remarked that Scindia got worried about his political future and therefore abandoned his ideology to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

“I know Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ideology, he was with me in college, I know him very well. He got worried about his political future. He abandoned his ideology and went with RSS. But the reality is that he will neither get respect there (in BJP) nor satisfaction. He will understand this. But there is a difference between what he (Scindia) is saying and what is in his heart,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The remarks come just days after Jyotiraditya Scindia ended his 18-year old association with Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday. Moments after joining the BJP, Scindia said Congress was no more the party it once was. He accused the Congress of living in denial and not learning lessons from its mistakes to correct itself.

Scindia also attacked the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and said that a transfer industry was running under his watch. He said that everyone had a dream when the Congress government was formed in Madhya Pradesh. “But in just 18 months, all those dreams have been shattered,” he said.

Scindia spent 18 years in Congress and he was among the closest lieutenants of Rahul Gandhi. His exit comes as a rude shock for the grand old party and the former Congress chief. According to reports, Scindia resigned over differences with Kamal Nath and no assurance of a confirmed seat in the upcoming polls to Rajya Sabha. When asked why the party was not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that he was not Congress president. “I’m not taking decisions on Rajya Sabha nominees,” he added.