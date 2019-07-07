Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as national general secretary of Congress

Scindia thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to serve the Congress party. (File photo)

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the post of Congress General Secretary on Sunday. He thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to serve the Congress party. Informing about the move, Scindia in a tweet said: “Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party.”

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had appointed Scindia as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh-West. However, the party performed very poorly, losing all the seats in the western region of the state. The party could win only one of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Scindia also lost his traditional seat of Guna in Madhya Pradesh. The resignation comes hours after another senior leader from Maharashtra, Milind Deora, resigned from the post of Mumbai Congress President.

In the last few days, several senior leaders have resigned from their posts taking full responsibility for the defeat in the recent general elections in which the grand old party could win just 52 of 542 seats.