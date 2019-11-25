Jyotiraditya Scindia removes Congress reference from Twitter bio, leaves netizens guessing

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is said to be miffed by party top brass. (File Photo/PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia news: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has triggered a wave of speculation over a possible realignment of political forces in Madhya Pradesh. Miffed with the party leadership over a host of reasons, the former Guna MP has been vocally critical of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, but maintained that he is still with the party. However, Scindia left many wondering when he decided to remove all references to the Congress on his Twitter bio. The leader, however, has sought to play down ‘rumours’ once again.

“A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people’s advice I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless,” he told news agency ANI.

Scindia’s intro on the micro-blogging site reads – “Public servant, cricket enthusiast.” Earlier, it stated – “Former Member of Parliament, Guna (2002-2019) | Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commer & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post”.

While the exact reason for Scindia’s sudden change of profile is yet to be known, speculations are rife that it could be a hint towards some big announcement from the 48-year-old leader.

Things have not been calm between Scindia and the Congress top brass ever since Kamal Nath was picked ahead of him to be Madhya Pardesh Chief Minister after the party returned to power in the state after 15 years winning the Assembly elections in December 2018. Sources within the party say that he had been sulking for long after his demand to be made state unit chief also went unheard.

Scindia has consistently questioned the working of the Kamal Nath government publically over issues such as farmers loan waivers, flood relief and power cuts in Madhya Pradesh. He had also countered the MP government over illegal sand mining, an issue which the Congress used to target the former Shivraj Singh government. “We had openly protested against illegal mining during the previous BJP rule. What’s unfortunate is it’s still underway under the current (Kamal Nath-led) government,” Scindia had said giving ample hints of fissures in the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress.

He had also taken a completely different stand from the party over the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on Article 370. “I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh and its full integration into Union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this,” Scindia had said.

As far the position of party’s in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is concerned, the Congress enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the 231-member house. The Congress has 115 seats, the BJP has 107.