Make me MP party chief or else…: Jyotiraditya Scindia puts Congress on notice

Jyotiraditya Scindia to quit Congress? The post of Madhya Pradesh Congress president has become a new headache for the central leadership of the party. Reports claim that Jyotiraditya Scindia has put the Congress on notice demanding to be made the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Reports claimed that Scindia is miffed by the party leadership for keeping him away from Madhya Pradesh and has clearly said that he would have to “look for options”. Sources also said that Scindia is in touch with BJP leaders and could jump the ship if not offered the desired post by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, who was made the PCC chief after the party’s Assembly election victory last year, to discuss the issue with interim party president Sonia Gandhi.

Scindia was believed to be the top runner for the CM post after the Congress registered a close win over the BJP in the state polls last December. However, the party leadership went ahead with more experienced Kamal Nath and picked him for the top post. He also continued as PCC chief. However, Kamal Nath stepped down from state president post after the Lok Sabha election debacle.

In an apparent attempt to placate Scindia, the Congress appointed him as the chairman of the screening committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, but he is said to be adamant for the PCC president chair. Scindia, who resigned as national general secretary of the party in July, was made incharge of western UP ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Scindia had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from family stronghold Guna but lost.

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh, son of former Congress stalwart Arjun Singh, is said to be among top contenders for Madhya Pradesh Congress president post. Insiders said that Ajay Singh also enjoys the backing of veteran party leader and from MP CM

Digvijaya Singh.