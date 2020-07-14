Jyotiraditya Scindia opens up on Congress: ‘Kamal Nath ran govt for 15 months like a business’

“The people of the state are disenchanted with the Congress because it ran affairs during its 15-month rule like a business. Rampant corruption prevailed at the state secretariat during Congress rule,” Scindia said. (File image)

Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said people of Madhya Pradesh are disenchanted with his former party as it ran its 15 months long government like a business. Speaking to journalists after meeting senior party colleague and former chief minister Uma Bharti, Scindia said rampant corruption prevailed in the MP secretariat when the Congress was in power.

“The people of the state are disenchanted with the Congress because it ran affairs during its 15-month rule like a business. Rampant corruption prevailed at the state secretariat during Congress rule,” Scindia said. Speaking on the Congress attacking him on various issues since his exit from the party, Scindia said.

“I have stayed silent for 90 days because the state and the world is combating the coronavirus outbreak. Now I have entered the field to answer them.” He said Congress veterans like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are indulging in politics during the COVID-19 outbreak, like they did during the 15 months when the former was state CM. He, however, refused to speak on the crisis in the Congress government in Rajasthan after Sachin Pilot’s revolt against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Scindia said he had come to seek blessings of Bharti.

Talking to reporters, Bharti said, “I have had the affection of Amma ji (Vijayaraje Scindia, grandmother of Jyotiraditya) since I was eight years old. I have known Jyotiraditya since he was a child.” The Congress government in MP fell in March after 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP.