Jyotiraditya Scindia omitted details of pending cases in Rajya Sabha papers: Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP last week. (Photo: Jyotiraditya Scindia Twitter)

Returning officer AP Singh on Monday asked representatives of two Rajya Sabha nominees of the BJP, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to give replies on Tuesday to written objections submitted against their nomination papers.

Two Congress candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya, on Monday filed written objections against BJP nominees Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, seeking that their nomination papers be rejected on certain grounds.

“I have asked representatives of both BJP candidates (Scindia and Solanki) to come to my office at 10 AM (on Tuesday) to give replies to the written objections. After that I will take a call on their nomination papers, AP Singh told PTI. A P Singh, the MP assembly’s principal secretary, is the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls.

On the date of scrutiny of the nomination papers on Monday, Digvijaya Singh petitioned the returning officer stating Scindia has not furnished details of cases pending against him, Congress leader and advocate JP Dhanopia said.

Neither Scindiajis affidavit and nor his nomination papers have the mention of cases pending against him, Dhanopia added.

Likewise, Baraiya has demanded that Solankis nominations be scrapped as his resignation from the college where he taught was accepted a day after he filed his nomination papers on March 13, he added. Solanki, who was an assistant professor of history at Shaheed Bheema Nayak Government Postgraduate College, Barwani, resigned from his government job on March 12, Dhanopia said.

“We have told the returning officer that Solanki cannot contest the elections as he filed his nomination papers on March 13 when his resignation was not accepted yet. His resignation was accepted on March 14. So Baraiya has demanded that Solanki’s nomination be rejected as it violated rules,” he said.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya, are falling vacant next month. The Congress has re-nominated Digvijaya Singh. March 18 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.