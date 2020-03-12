Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh day after joining BJP

By: |
Published: March 12, 2020 12:04:06 PM

Scindia also paid a "courtesy" visit to senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here in the morning.

Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. (Twitter image)Scindia has been named as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. (Twitter image)

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed confidence that his induction will further strengthen the saffron party’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia also paid a “courtesy” visit to senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here in the morning.

Related News

After meeting Scindia, Shah said in a tweet, “I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.”

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah Rajnath Singh day after joining BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi riots appear to be pre-planned conspiracy, will not spare anyone involved: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
2Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan
3Mixed reactions in Gwalior as Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP