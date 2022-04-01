Jyotiraditya Scindia in waiting, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank next to be evicted from ’27-Safdarjung Road’ bungalow

Days after Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan was evicted from a Lutyens’ bungalow allotted to his father late Ram Vilas Paswan three decades ago, former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is slated to be the next big eviction on the cards. Pokhriyal’s eviction, as and when it happens, will be the fourth in a short span as the government adopts a tough stand against defiant MPs who refuse to vacate the bungalows allotted to them.

Pokhriyal was allotted 27, Safdarjung Road after its former occupant Jyotiraditya Scindia vacated it following his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Since Pokhriyal resigned as cabinet minister July, 2021, he was only allowed to occupy the ‘type-8’ bungalow till August 7, 2021. As per the rules, Pokhriyal should have vacated the premises within one month of his resignation. The bungalow was allotted to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last year. Scindia had switched to the BJP after quitting Congress.

Pokhriyal was issued a notice on February 3 as well to vacate the bungalow which he refused to comply with. He sought permission to retain the bungalow, but his request was denied.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a team of personnel of the Directorate of Estates will visit the bungalow on Monday to begin eviction process. Since Pokhriyal is no longer a minister, he is not eligible for a Type VIII accommodation, said the report. Type VIII accommodations are allotted to ministers, Rajya Sabha MPs and members of the judiciary. Pokhriyal is a Lok Sabha MP from Haridwar. He has been allotted a new accommodation at 2, Tughlaq Lane, but is yet to shift to the new address.

27, Safdarjung Road was Scindia’s address for years as it was earlier allotted to his late father Madhavrao Scindia when he was a central government minister. When Scindia was made Union minister last year, he was reportedly given at least three options but he requested to be allotted 27, Safdarjung Road.

Paswan’s eviction on March 30 was the third in as many days taken up by the Directorate of Estates. Besides, Paswan, those evicted include BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Ram Shankar Katheria and BJP minister P C Sarangi. The ’12 Janpath’ bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last year.