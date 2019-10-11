Jyotiraditya Scindia finds place in poster in MP put up by BJP!

Jyotiraditya Scindia had backed the Centre on Article 370. (ANI)

A poster bearing Congress leader and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s picture alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah emerged in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The poster was put up by BJP Bhind District Coordinator after Scindia’s support for the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article370, news agency ANI reported.

Scindia was among the few Congress leaders who deviated from the party line and openly supported the Narendra Modi government over its decision to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He supported the move on the ground that it was in the “country’s interest”. “I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and its full integration into the Union of India,” he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader, however, expressed his unhappiness over the way the Centre carried out the whole process. The former MP said that it would have been better if the constitutional process had been followed. “No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this,” he said.

While today’s poster doesn’t reveal much, the differences between Congress high command and its young leader has been out in the open for sometime now. Just days ago, Scindia said that his party was in dire need of introspection. He further said that the situation of the Congress should be assessed, that is the need of the hour.

The statement came at a time when Congress is scrambling to put its house in order ahead of elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, states where it dominated elections now too long ago. The party’s state units are battling rebellion on multiple fronts and in complete disarray after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi went missing from the action.

Sonia Gandhi is the interim chief but even she has not been able to arrest the split within the party in Maharashtra and Haryana. Scindia too is not very satisfied the way he has been treated in Madhya Pradesh where the party and the administrative control rest with CM Kamal Nath.

A section of the state unit in Madhya Pradesh has been demanding that the Congress appoint Scindia as chief of the party’s state unit. His repeated attacks on the Kamal Nath ruled government of his own party clearly spells out the discord within the party rank and file. His comments have been lapped up by the BJP as ammo against the Congress and with the way things look, the battle between the old guard and the new within the party may be far from over. Instead, it may just have begun.