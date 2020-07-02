Jyotiraditya Scindia dominates MP cabinet expansion, emerges second power centre in Bhopal

Now, with 13 ministers from his camp, Scindia will certainly be the second power centre in Bhopal. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion: At least 11 Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists were inducted into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among the 28 news faces sworn-in at the Raj Bhavan today. Among the Scindia supporters who have been rewarded with ministerial berths in the BJP government include Imarti Devi, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhar, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Rajyavardhan Singh, Pradyumna Singh Tomar, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, OPS Bhadoria and Suresh Dhakad.

It was these leaders who brought down the Congress government-led by former chief minister Kamal Nath in March and their induction was something that their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia appeared unwilling to compromise.

Apart from these, seven BJP leaders took oath today in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel. Among the BJP leaders who became ministers are — Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Brijendra Pratap Singh and Vishwas Sarang. Two former Congress leaders — Bisahulal Singh and Aidal Singh Kansana — also took oath.

With this, Scindia has got a clear hold in the government run by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In a way, Chouhan owes his comeback to Scindia who was the pivot of the change of guard that happened this year in Bhopal. Scindia, before joining BJP, had met Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both had reportedly promised Scindia what he wanted in the state and as well as Centre. For some time, Chouhan was reportedly reluctant in ceding too much ground but had no other options as the promise was made by the Prime Minister himself.

Now, with 13 ministers from his camp, Scindia will certainly be the second power centre in Bhopal.

Earlier this year, 22 Congress MLAs had resigned from their party and joined the BJP. Seventeen of these leaders, believed to be Scindia loyalists, resigned from the party over differences between the former Guna MP and Kamal Nath. The differences were there ever since Nath became chief minister and retained the post of party chief. The tussle became open after Nath openly challenged Scindia to hit the road if he was not satisfied with the performance of the government.

After this, Scindia felt sidelined as Congress did not convey its decision on his Rajya Sabha nomination. It was in this backdrop Scindia’s loyalists decided to bring down the Kamal Nath government by resigning from the Congress. In the meantime, Scindia himself resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. After losing majority, Kamal Nath resigned, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s comeback for his fourth term as CM. Chouhan took oath on March 23, and inducted five ministers, including two loyalists of Scindia.