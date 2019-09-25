Jyotiraditya Scindia expresses dissatisfaction with Kamal Nath govt’s survey to access crop damage

The 47-year-old is seen to be a front-runner for the post of Congress’ Madhya Pradesh chief currently held by Kamal Nath (File)

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is again at odds with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Scindia has expressed his dissatisfaction with the survey carried out by the state government to assess crop damage due to heavy rain and floods in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. The survey was ordered by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Scindia’s visit to the areas and debunking of the state government’s survey report comes a day after CM Kamal Nath had toured the two flood-affected districts, which received some of the heaviest rains in the state in recent times. The CM had assured that his government will provide relief to everyone by October without waiting for the Centre’s assistance.

Scindia has also demanded that the survey be carried out again.

“I assure you that the state government will have to stand with farmers. In this hour of need, I am not satisfied with the primary survey,” Scindia told farmers.

“The weather is clear and a reassessment should be carried out. Patwaris and tehsildars should visit farms to assess the actual damage and compensation should be distributed accordingly,” he added.

He went on to say there was no need for a survey itself as 100 per cent crops had been damaged due to heavy rains.

In Malwa, he said that a disaster should not be painted in colours of Congress or BJP and people should be helped and benefited by the government whoever is in the power.

Scindia said that when UPA government was in power at the Centre, it assured funds to disaster-affected areas while the state was under BJP rule. ”The state government has sent a proposal of Rs 10,000 crore relief package. The Centre should provide relief to farmers,” he said.

The 47-year-old is seen to be a front-runner for the post of Congress’ Madhya Pradesh chief currently held by Kamal Nath after he took over as Chief Minister following the Congress’ return to power in the state after 15 years. However, Scindia has clarified that interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will have the final word in this matter and it would be acceptable to all.