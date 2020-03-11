MP crisis LIVE: Kamal Nath running transfer industry, Jyotiraditya Scindia makes explosive charge after joining BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP LIVE: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress yesterday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other senior party leaders at the party headquarters on Tuesday. Scindia thanked BJP chief Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for inviting him to join the BJP family.
Speaking on the occasion, the former Congress leader said: “There are some moments that change the life of a person — September 30, 2001, the day I lost my father. That was a day that changed my life. And second, March 10, 2020, his 75th birth anniversary. I have always believed that our aim should to serve the people and politics should be an instrument to do that. But it was not possible in the past organisation (Congress).
Scindia also attacked the Congress and said the party was no more the party it was. He said that the Congress was denying reality. “We had a dream when we formed the government in Madhya Pradesh but now that dream has shattered. The farmers are yet to get loan waivers. Several promises were made in the manifesto, but not one promises fulfilled. Now a transfer industry is running in the state,” Scindia said.
Highlights
BJP leader Yashodhara Scindia on Jyotiraditya: "Very happy today. The government will be formed under Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership. We are happy as I have worked under him (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and I know what wonderful schemes we had for people and today we don't have those. Best wishes to my nephew, hope we will have a good aunt-nephew combination."
Shivraj Singh Chouhan: It's a joyous day for BJP and me personally. Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia ji. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. Yashodhara ji is here with us. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people.
After joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress. He says: "I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be."
Jyotiraditya Scindia: "We had a dream in Madhya Pradesh when the government was formed there. But in 18 months, all those dreams were shattered, whether it was a matter of waiving the loans of farmers, not getting the bonus of the previous crop, even the crops damaged by hail, etc., have not yet been compensated."
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje welcomed Scindia to BJP. She says: "If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the #NationFirst. I admire your strength of character and courage. It’s good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP."