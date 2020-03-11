MP crisis LIVE: Kamal Nath running transfer industry, Jyotiraditya Scindia makes explosive charge after joining BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Speaking on the occasion, the former Congress leader said: “There are some moments that change the life of a person — September 30, 2001, the day I lost my father. That was a day that changed my life. And second, March 10, 2020, his 75th birth anniversary. I have always believed that our aim should to serve the people and politics should be an instrument to do that. But it was not possible in the past organisation (Congress).

Scindia also attacked the Congress and said the party was no more the party it was. He said that the Congress was denying reality. “We had a dream when we formed the government in Madhya Pradesh but now that dream has shattered. The farmers are yet to get loan waivers. Several promises were made in the manifesto, but not one promises fulfilled. Now a transfer industry is running in the state,” Scindia said.