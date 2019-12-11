Jyotiraditya Scindia backs Citizenship Amendment Bill, says report

This is the second time when Scindia has sided with the Centre on such important legislation going against the party line. (PTI)

In what could turn out to be a major setback for the Congress, its senior leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday reportedly extend support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, legislation that his party has chosen to vehemently oppose in both Houses of Parliament. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Scindia said that the bill may be against the Constitution but it conforms to India’s culture of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (Whole earth is a family).

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — this is the speciality of India in the whole world. And the bill (Citizenship Amendment Bill) which is being brought today – I believe India’s ideology and culture are to take everybody along. What is in the ordinance that it has happened in the past on the basis of country and state – but never happened on the basis of religion. I think this (Citizenship Bill) may be against the constitution but it conforms to India’s culture,” Scindia was quoted as saying in a video of the leader’s interaction with the media in MP’s Indore shared by Dainik Bhaskar.

Scindia’s remark comes at a time when Congress is opposing the bill tooth and nail in Rajya Sabha. The grand old party voted against the bill in Lok Sabha, calling it unconstitutional and discriminatory. This is the second time when Scindia has sided with the Centre on such important legislation going against the party line.

Earlier in August, the Congress leader had backed the central government after it scrapped special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Even then the Congress was opposing the move and had questioned the government on the way the Centre had handled the situation. But Scindia backed the Centre, leaving his party red-faced. Reports suggest that there are some differences between Scindia and Congress over the leadership in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia was the key contender for the top post in the state but Kamal Nath was chosen for the job by Rahul Gandhi.