Jyoti Randhawa poaching case: UP court dismisses bail plea by ace golfer

Jyoti Randhawa (File photo: ANI)

In a major setback for golfer Jyoti Randhawa who was arrested on charges of poaching last month, a Bahraich Court today dismissed his bail plea application. The Uttar Pradesh forest department had arrested him last month on charges of poaching in Dudhwa tiger reserve.

As per officials, the ace golfer was arrested last month along with Mahesh Birajdar, a former Navy official. The latter was apparently court martialled for embezzlement of funds in 2008 World Parachuting Championship in Paris in restricted area.

Officials recovered a .22 caliber rifle mounted with a range-finder, dead jungle fowl, binoculars among other items from Randhawa’s SUV which was bearing a Haryana number plate. Both jungle fowl and sambar deer are protected under schedules III and IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. As per them, the vehicle was stopped in Motipur range of the Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary which is is a part of the Dudhwa reserve.

Randhawa and his accomplice were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bahraich, who remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

“The field staff found their movements over the last three days suspicious and kept an eye on them. Today, their vehicle entered the tiger reserve early in the morning and our staff gave chase. Randhawa has an ancestral farm in the Motipur area and he probably did not expect anyone to notice his entry so early on a foggy winter morning,” Ramesh Pandey, field director, Dudhwa tiger reserve, was earlier quoted as saying by Indian Express.