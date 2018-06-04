Justin Trudeau summarises disastrous India trip: ‘A trip to end all trips’

“Despite the blaring, negative wall-to-wall international ridicule, it was a pretty good trip,” Trudeau was quoted as saying.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday termed his widely criticised trip to India as a “trip to end all the trips”. Trudeau, who had called an annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner, took a biting take on himself as he presented a slideshow showing off his various glittering sherwanis at public appearances across the country. The Canadian prime minister said that he “was never going on another trip ever again.”

In February this year, the first family of Canada was in India on a week-long visit. The Trudeau family dominated headlines in the home country for their highly-posed group photos clicked in bright and colourful Indian outfits. During the week-long visit, Trudeau family visited a number of iconic places in India. Before running the slideshow, Trudeau joked he had “repressed” the entire India trip.

“Despite the blaring, negative wall-to-wall international ridicule, it was a pretty good trip,” Trudeau was quoted as saying.

Not just criticism, pollsters believe that the Canadian prime minister’s trip to India will also have a negative impact on his poll outcome. A poll conducted by Canadian network Global News in March showed Trudeau’s Liberal Party would lose to the opposition Conservatives if the elections are held on that day.

Among the factors for defeat was his much-panned eight-day tour of India. The result showed that Liberals would capture 33% of the vote against the 38 per cent going to the Conservatives.

Another controversy had erupted after a Canadian Sikh, convicted in 1986 of trying to assassinate a former cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu, was photographed attending an event with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife in India. Atwal was earlier a member of International Sikh Youth Federation – a group the Canadian government considers as a terrorist organization.

The tour was also overshadowed by suggestions of a lukewarm reception by the India government. Trudeau, unlike other world leaders, wasn’t received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, he was greeted by junio minister in the cabinet. The trip, which experts say was also aimed targetting support for Trudeau’s Liberals among the politically important ethnic vote in key regions, was also slammed for being light on official government business.