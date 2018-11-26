Justice will surely be done, assures PM on 26/11 attack by Pak terrorists

Modi was addressing an election rally in Bhilwara on the tenth anniversary of the terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing scores of people in over 60 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said his government was looking for an opportunity to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack, as he expressed solidarity with families of the 166 people who lost their lives during the carnage. Modi was addressing an election rally in Bhilwara on the tenth anniversary of the terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing scores of people in over 60 hours.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said it was involved in the game of winning election in Rajasthan and other states when the terror attack shocked the world ten years back. “The soldiers have their lives in hand and not camera,” said Modi adding that when the 26/11 terror attacks took place, New Delhi was being governed by ‘madam’ (apparently referring to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi) through a remote control. I remember the slightest criticism over the attacks used to rile up the then ruling party”, she said. On the terror attack, the Prime Minister said: “India will never forget 26/11 (November 26, 2008) attack or its perpetrators.

We are looking for an opportunity… the law will take its own course, I assure the people of the country.” “Justice will surely be done,” he added while expressing solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives. He added that a grateful nation bowed to its brave police and security forces who had valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks. The Prime Minister struck a chord with people in three districts of poll-bound Rajasthan by slamming Congress over what he called was its stand on terrorism, naxalism, tribal development issues and its concerns limited only to one family. Modi addressed three election rallies in the state which goes to the polls on December 7. The votes will be counted on December 11.

He said the Congress used to teach the lesson of patriotism but when the army carried out surgical strike crossing over the border, the party questioned it and asked for video proof. Modi asserted the government has given befitting replies to terrorists in their own language and it is costly for a terrorist now to go beyond the soil of Kashmir. He claimed that terror strikes in the country have come down under the BJP rule. Referring to Maoists and naxalites, he said they were were killing innocent people but the “Congress leaders and close aides of ‘Naamdaar’ were giving them certificates of revolutionaries”. Modi said that despite threats of terrorists and naxals, people in Jammu and Chhattisgarh came out to vote and the voting percentage remained at 70-75 per cent. On the Constitution Day, which also falls on November 26, Modi recalled the stellar contribution of the great people including Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar who served in our Constituent Assembly. Hitting out at Congress on casteist remarks, Modi said the people’s issues do not bother the Opposition party. As the elections are approaching, Congress asks for my caste and is curious about “my father”.

“When Prime Minister of India visits America and meets the President, they talk about welfare. Does the President ask him his caste before any discussion? Prime Minister represents caste of 125 crore people of India,” he said. Responding to recent remarks of a Congress leader who questioned Prime Minister for seeking account of four generations of Congress that ruled the country, Modi remarked “I am a workaholic (Kaamdaar) who has 125 crore people of the country standing behind him. Modi has the courage to question accountability and be accountable of single penny”. “Have you ever heard that I took a holiday? Have you ever heard that I went somewhere for leisure or was missing for a week? I give an account of each and every decision I take and the work that I do” he asserted. The Prime Minister said that even a month would not be enough to give account of works done by the BJP governments in the Centre and the state. Highlighting some of the development works, he said that before BJP came to power in 2014, even 40 percent villages did not have toilets. In four years, 95 percent villages have toilets.

Only 50 per cent people of the country had their bank account and 55 per cent had LPG connection in 2014 and now every Indian has his bank account and 90 per cent families have LPG connection. The Prime Minister also spoke about developmental works done by the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje led BJP government in Rajasthan. He said that 36,000 km new roads were constructed in last five years including rural, state highways and national highways. As many as 50 lakh young entrepreneurs in the state alone received loans under Mudra Scheme. He appealed to the people of Rajasthan to bring the BJP back to power.

In Dungarpur, Modi lashed out at Congress saying that the party was never concerned about tribals. “The tribal community used to demand a separate ministry, minister, budget and development policies. But, Congress wasn’t concerned about them. It was only after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became PM, that a dedicated ministry of tribal affairs was set-up,” he Modi said addressing an election rally in Beneshwar Dham, a famous religious centre in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district. In Kota, he urged people to understand the power of their one vote. “… Your one vote has given speed to the country. It has the power to change the country and shape its future,” Modi added