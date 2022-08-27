Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India. He was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10.30 AM today.

Justice Lalit assumes charge a day after incumbent Justice N V Ramana demitted the office.

Born on November 9, 1957, Justice Lalit had enrolled as an advocate in June 1983 and practised in the Bombay High Court till December 1985.

He shifted his practice to Delhi in January 1986, and in April 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate by the apex court.

He was appointed a special public prosecutor for the CBI to conduct trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Lalit has been part of several landmark judgments and is set to preside over many important cases during his tenure.

Justice Lalit is due to retire on November 8, 2022, as he turns 65 in November, and judges must retire by the age of 65.