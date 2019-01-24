Justice (retd) Madan Lokur breaks silence on Collegium decision change, says he is ‘disappointed’

Justice (retd) Madan Lokur

Justice (retd) Madan Lokur has finally broken silence on the change in the resolution which stopped televation of Rajasthan and Delhi High Courts chief justices, who were recommended for the Supreme Court by its Collegium on December 12 last month.

“There is no reason to ask (the CJI) to upload the resolution. That is something that this done, once a resolution is taken…there is no standard of procedure on what should be done after a resolution…once a resolution is passed, I expect that the decision to be uploaded. It does disappoint me that the resolution passed on December 12 was not put upon the (SC) website,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express when asked whether he had requested Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to upload the decision on the website

The collegium on January 10, set aside its last month resolution of elevation of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court and Justice Rajendra Menon, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. It instead suggested appointment Justices Dinesh Maheshwari (Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court) and Sanjeev Khanna (Delhi High Court judge)to the Supreme Court, both of whom were sworn in last week.

“What happened between December 12 and January 10, I am not privy to it,” he told the paper.

Justice Lakur further said that neither he attributes any motive in a change of the decision nor does he seek any explanation from the CJI on why the decision was not uploaded on the website.

The new collegium in its first meeting suggested elevation of Justices Maheswari and Khanna based on “additional material that became available.” When asked whether he was informed about any additional information before his retirement, Justice Lokur said he was not aware of any such thing, while adding that what happens in the Collegium is done in confidence.