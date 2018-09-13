Justice Ranjan Gogoi appointed as the next Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind

Justice Ranjan Gogoi (PTI)

In a major development, Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been appointed as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3 . He will assume office on 3rd October, 2018 after the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Dipak Misra. “President of India has appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India,” news agency ANI confirmed.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor. Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3 . The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, senior-most judge, as the next CJI.

(More details awaited)