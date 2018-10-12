Justice Ramesh Ranganathan to replace Justice KM Joseph as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand

Office of the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court had fallen vacant after the elevation of Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended Justice Ramesh Ranganathan’s name for the post of Chief Justice in Uttarakhand High Court. Office of the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court had fallen vacant after the elevation of Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court. Justice Ranganathan is the senior-most Judge from Telangana & Andhra Pradesh High Court. “Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium finds Mr Justice Ramesh Ranganathan suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly,” a release shared by the Supreme Court said.

While making the recommendation for Justice Rangnath, the Collegium also took into consideration the fact that at present there is only one Chief Justice, Justice R.S. Reddy, from Telangana & Andhra Pradesh High Court. Upon his retirement, due in January 2019, there would be no Chief Justice from the Telangana & Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Joseph’s elevation to the apex court had come after a protracted stand-off between the government and the judiciary. Joseph, who was the judge to head a bench which had quashed the imposition of President’s Rule in the Uttarakhand in 2016, was recommended by the collegium along with that of senior advocate Indu Malhotra, for elevation to the apex court.

Supreme Court Collegium has also recommended the appointment of Chief Justices to High Courts of Calcutta, Bombay, Sikkim and Guwahati. The Bombay High Court will now be headed by Justice NH Patil; Justice AS Bopanna will be the chief justice of Gauhati High Court; Sikkim High Court will be headed by Vijai Kumar Bisht; and the Calcutta High Court be headed by Justice DK Gupta.