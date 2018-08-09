Justice Rajendra Menon takes charge as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Justice Rajendra Menon (PTI)

Justice Rajendra Menon was sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in a ceremony held at the Raj Niwas here today. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to Menon, who was earlier the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, senior members of the judiciary, officers of Delhi government and other officials were present at the event, it said. However, the inclusion of Justice Menon will not add to the depleted number of judges of the Delhi High Court as its Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The Delhi High Court with a sanctioned strength of 60 judges would continue to function with 35 judges even after Justice Menon takes charge.

Justice Menon had also served as a judge in the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was elevated as the Patna High Court Chief Justice in March last year.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Menon to Delhi High Court on July 16.