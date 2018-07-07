Justice Radhakrishnan sworn in new CJ of Hyderabad HC

Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan was sworn in as new Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh here today. (IE)

Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan was sworn in as new Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh here today. Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan administered the oath at a function in the Raj Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishna Murthy were present on the occasion. Justice Radhakrishnan was Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court before being shifted here. After completing BSc Zoology in the University of Kerala, he had studied law in K G F Law College in Kolar Gold Fields under the Bangalore University.

He had practised as an advocate in different courts and dealt with cases in different branches of law. He was the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court for a brief period.