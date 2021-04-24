Supreme Court gets 48th Chief Justice of India; President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to Justice NV Ramana

Supreme Court: Justice NV Ramana is the 48th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India today by President Ram Nath Kovind. Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present on the occasion. He has succeeded Justice SA Bobde.

Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was born on August 27, 1957, in an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna District. He has done B.Sc. and Bachelor of Law and enrolled as a lawyer on February 10, 1983.

Justice Ramana had practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters. His specialisation lies in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice NV Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in September 2013. He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India in February 2014 as a judge and will retire on 26 August 2022. So, Justice NV Ramana will have around 16 months to serve as the CJI.