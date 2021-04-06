  • MORE MARKET STATS

Justice NV Ramana appointed as next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on April 24

April 6, 2021 11:15 AM

Justice Ramana will take charge as the next CJI on April 24 and will retire on August 26, 2022.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India. He will take oath on April 24. Ramana will succeed Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. Last month, CJI Bobde had recommended senior-most judge Justice Ramana as his successor and the 48th Chief Justice of India. Bobde will retire on April 23.

Ahead of his retirement, the Centre had asked for Bobde’s recommendation for the next CJI. He sent the recommendation to the government and handed over a copy to Justice Ramana, news agency PTI had reported. As per norms, the incumbent Chief Justice sends a written communication to the government a month before his retirement.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983. He was born in Ponnavaram village of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. Ramana was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He also functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 2013 to May 2013. He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013 and was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

