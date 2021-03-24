Justice N V Ramana to be new CJI? Chief Justice of India S A Bobde recommends senior-most judge as successor

Justice N V Ramana had served as a judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court between 2000 and 2013. (Express File Photo)

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde today recommended Justice N V Ramana as his successor. Justice Ramana is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Bobde who will be retiring on April 23. Justice Ramana, who was appointed to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014, will retire on August 22, 2022. He will have around 16 months to serve if appointed as CJI.

Justice Ramana has done B.Sc., B.L. and specialises in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. Born in an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Justice Ramana enrolled as an advocate in 1983.

Justice N V Ramana had served as a judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court between 2000 and 2013. He was then appointed Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court between 2013 and 2014. He also served as an acting Chief Justice of the AP High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.