Justice has prevailed, tweets PM Modi after Delhi gangrape-murder case convicts hanged

Justice has prevailed, tweets PM Narendra Modi after hanging of Delhi gangrape-murder case convicts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that justice has prevailed, hours after four men convicted in the sensational 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case of a girl were hanged to death. In a tweet, PM Modi also called upon the countrymen to further empower women and ensure their dignity and safety.

“Justice has prevailed,” he tweeted.

“It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity,” he added.

The four men — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), convicted in the gruesome gangrape and murder of a Delhi girl in December 2012 were hanged at 5.30 AM inside Tihar Jail. Hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar Jail in the morning. The crowd assembled outside the jail complex burst into celebration and distributed sweets as the four men hanged at 5.30 AM. Slogans favouring the victim were also raised.

Speaking to reporters after the hanging, the victim’s mother thanked the judiciary and the government. She said that the hanging will send a stern warning to criminals to dare not commit such acts and appealed to all mothers to report sexual assault cases in family and society to support their daughters.

“My daughter will now rest in peace,” said the emotionally overwhelmed mother.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, PM Modi’s colleague and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the execution is a strong message to criminals that they cannot escape the law.

“I have seen (victim’s) mother’s struggle over the years, though it took time to get justice but it has been done finally. It is also a message to people that you can run away from law but cannot finally avoid it. I am happy that justice has been done. I greet this day with aplomb that justice has finally been done. The hanging is a message for every criminal that one day law will catch up with you,” she said.