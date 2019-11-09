‘Justice has prevailed’, says VHP, expresses gratitude to Supreme Court for Ayodhya verdict

VHP working president Alok Kumar has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, with its working president Alok Kumar terming it a pronouncement of “truth and justice”. Kumar noted that the verdict was delivered by the top court after a marathon hearing of 40 days and without being distracted by a range of obstacles.

“It is one of the greatest judicial verdicts in the world,” he said, adding that Hindu society spread across the world was anxiously awaiting justice and the “70 years’ wait fructified”. “Justice has prevailed. We express our gratitude to the Supreme Court of India,” he said.

“Today is also a day of expressing gratitude and thanksgiving. The first gratitude goes to all those known and unknown Hindus who participated in these centuries-old struggles, suffered immensely and many made supreme sacrifices,” he said.

Kumar said that the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) untiring efforts and unquestionable technical expertise enabled the Supreme Court judges to arrive at this important unanimous verdict.

“We thank all those historians and other experts whose irrefutable evidence formed the basis of this decision. We congratulate all the senior jurists and advocates, whose untiring diligence has brought justice to the Hindu Society,” he said.

Kumar also made an appeal to the people to maintain harmony in the society and asked Hindus to live in ‘maryada’.

“There is immense joy and cheer in the Hindu society all over the world. Therefore, this expression of joy cannot be aggressive. No one has been defeated. There should not be anything that offends or humiliates anyone. Everyone should try to keep the harmony, warmth and cordiality within the Bharatiya society,” he said.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Saturday announced that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be handed over to the Hindu deity Ram Lalla. The Constitution bench asked the Centre to frame a scheme and set up a trust for the construction of Ram Temple within three months. The bench, however, directed the Centre to allot five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a new mosque.