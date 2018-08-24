Justice for Delhi youth 17 years after losing 4 fingers to medical negligence, to get Rs 20 lakh compensation

It was back in 2001 when the victim lost four fingers of his right hand due to the medical negligence of a doctor at the Vimhans Hospital, New Delhi. (Express)

A Delhi youth who lost his chance at normal development because of medical negligence 17 years ago has finally been served justice. The victim identified as Amresh Thakur was 12 years old when an incident changed his life upside down. It was back in 2001 when the victim lost four fingers of his right hand due to the medical negligence of a doctor at the Vimhans Hospital, New Delhi. According to a Times of India report, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has now ordered the doctor and the hospital to pay Rs 20 lakh as compensation. Now 29 years old, Thakur is unable to take care of of his needs.

It all happened when Amresh Thakur had an appointment booked on April 28, 2001 with Dr Ajay Kumar Sinha after he suffered from fever. Following this, the doctor administered a Phenergan injection intra-arterially instead of intravenously. However, the injection led to a severe deterioration in his health condition and he had to be taken to the AIIMS. Once at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, the family of the victim was informed that he has damaged most of his fingers of the right hand. Following this, Thankur was taken to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, where after examination he was informed that he has gangrenous changes in the right-hand fingers that had created swelling in his forearm.

After examination and tests, it was confirmed that he had developed a blockage in the right distal ulnar artery. He was then advised by Apollo to undergo amputation of the gangrenous part. It was then on July 2, that Thankur was admitted in Vimhans and his 4 fingers of the right hand were amputated.

A medical expert panel that was formed as a part of the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission while talking about the case said, “The Phenergan injection had been inadvertently given intra-arterially which is also evident from the Doppler report. This resulted in the gangrene of the fingers and ultimately amputation.”

According to a medical certificate, Amresh Thakur now has a 29 per cent permanent physical impairment in relation to the upper right limb. N P Kaushik, a judicial member who went through the case details stated that the victim is right-handed and the amputation only obstructed his writing but also his playing and other abilities. That resulted in making him incapable of taking care of his needs.