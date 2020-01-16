Justice Dhingra report shows Congress ‘protected’ those involved in anti-Sikh riots: BJP

Published: January 16, 2020 3:49:26 PM

BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra has brought to fore the truth and said what happened in 1984 was not just riots but the "worst kind of genocide" against Sikhs. 

Justice Dhingra report, Congress, SIT report, anti-Sikh riots, BJP, Prakash Javadekar, Sam Pitroda, latest news on anti sikh riotJavadekar said Congress leaders like the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and more recently, Sam Pitroda “justified” the violence with their comments.

The BJP on Thursday cited an SIT report to accuse the Congress of protecting those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying it never showed interest in providing justice to the victims and its leaders even “justified” the violence against the community.

Javadekar said Congress leaders like the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and more recently, Sam Pitroda “justified” the violence with their comments. The report shows that the hands of the Congress are with “murders”, he said.

