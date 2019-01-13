Justice AK Sikri withdraws consent to government offer to nominate him to CSAT

Sources close to the second senior-most judge after the Chief Justice of India told PTI that the consent was withdrawn Sunday evening when the judge wrote to the government. (IE)

Justice AK Sikri Sunday withdrew his consent to a government offer to nominate him for president/member in the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT). Sources close to the second senior-most judge after the Chief Justice of India told PTI that the consent was withdrawn Sunday evening when the judge wrote to the government.

“The government had approached him for the assignment last month. He gave his consent. The job required attending two to three hearing per year and came without emoluments,” the sources said.