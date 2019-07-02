Just showing some love! Netizens lose it over viral video of tiger chasing bikers in Kerala’s Wayanad

The scary video of the tiger chasing the bikers went viral soon after it was posted and had over 7.3 lakh at the time of publication.

Two riders travelling inside the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad, Kerala had a close encounter with a tiger on June 29. A video of the incident shows the two men being chased by a tiger inside the sanctuary. After following them for a few seconds, the tiger disappears into the jungle.

An environment journalist though said that the tiger wasn’t attacking the riders, but it was a mock chase. “It’s not an attack. It’s a mock charge on a highway that cuts through a wildlife sanctuary,” Prerna Singh Bindra posted on Twitter. Bindra is the author of ‘The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis’.

The video was posted on Facebook by Forests and Wildlife Protection Society (FAWPS). FAWPS is a Telangana-based NGO that works towards better protection of forests and wildlife.

The NGO shared the video on their Facebook page with the caption, “A Tiger is seen chasing a bike in Muthanga Wildlife Safari in Wayanad in Kerala. Is this how the Tiger Parks are managed in India?”

The clip was also posted on Instagram by @Wayanadan, according to which the video was shot by a forest official from South Wayanad division’s Chethalath range. The post said that the official had gone to probe reports that a tiger had been spotted along the highway.

While some on the internet are in awe of the bikers and praised them for remaining calm even as the tiger was chasing them, others found humour in it.

“Oh ho just stop and pet the kitty. It just wants to show some love,” posted a Facebook user. Another user posted “Skillful escape from the claws of death.. laudable driving”.

A Facebook user thanked the bikers for shooting the video. “Thanks for letting me know. I mustn’t cycle through that park then,” the user wrote. Another wrote, “Woow forest officers went to spot a tiger on bike as if that tiger is their best friend and that tiger has no claws and teeth……such a intelligent forest officers….hats off to them….”

The Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary was established in 1973 and in connects the Nagarhole and Bandipur parks in Karnataka and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu.