‘Just because you want to put on Twitter…’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi should ‘understand’ Budget before commenting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to first “understand” the budget and then comment on it. Reacting to a question related to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Budget, FM Sitharaman said that commenting on something just because one wanted to put something on Twitter doesn’t help.

“I wish as a leader of the oldest political party, Shri Rahul Gandhi, please understand what has been said in the Budget. On every one of the categories that he has named, youth, farmer, I have mentioned repeatedly where and what benefits them. I pity people who come up with quick responses. Quick understanding response, I am ready to answer. But just because you want to put something on Twitter, it doesn’t help….I only pity a party which has a leader who just comments without thinking,” she said.

Sitharaman said that Rahul Gandhi should first get his ideas implemented in Congress-ruled states and then talk to the BJP. The FM said that she is open to criticism but not from someone who has not done his homework.

“Is employment status good in Punjab? Are farmers good in Maharashtra? Even today cotton farmers are dying by suicide in Maharashtra, is Rahul Gandhi working to stop that? That is why, before speaking on any subject, he should first do it in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab and then talk to us. Almost irresponsible comments are coming as criticism. I will take criticism but not from somebody who has not done his homework,” said Sitharaman.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has termed Budget 2022 as a ‘Zero-Sum Budget’. “M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for Salaried class, Middle class, The poor & deprived, Youth, Farmers, MSMEs,” he said reacting to the Union Budget 2022 presented in Parliament earlier today.