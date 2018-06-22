Just 1 small mistake, and this man lost his hard-earned Rs 49,500 in SBI Cash Deposit Machine

SBI customer has lost Rs 49,500 by pressing a wrong number in Cash Deposit Machine

SBI customer has lost Rs 49,500 by pressing a wrong number in Cash Deposit Machine (CDM), reports Times of India. The said amount was reportedly his hard-earning money over a year. Mahindra Kumar Yamanappa, the victim, had deposited the amount in a CDM machine located at north Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on July 18, 2017. After depositing the money, Yamanappa had waited for a moment to get the receipt of credited amount. But, even after 48 hours, he failed to get the credited slip or text message on his phone. He then approached his SBI home branch located at Kalaburagi’s SB Temple Road and filed a complaint on the CDM complaint form on July 20. He also asked the bank authorities to explain why the amount was not being credited. At that moment, Yamanappa didn’t know that this piece of paper (CDM complaint form) would haunt him in future.

Without getting any response from the bank’s branch authorities, Yamanappa had registered a second complaint with them in mid- August. Till that period of time, he had approached police, suspecting that his SBI’s savings bank account was hacked. On August 3, 2017, just a fortnight ago after he had made the second complaint to bank authorities, a man named as- Khan Shabab, also an SBI customer in Telengana’s Adilabad had swiped his Debit card at an ATM and found an excess of Rs 49,500 in his bank account. Shabab spent no time in withdrawing the entire amount.

The bank authorities responded on August 30, 2017. In its response, the SBI authorities said that the amount was sent to Shabab’s account after Yamanappa had mistakenly typed digit of 8 (eight) instead of 0 (zero) on the CDM. The bank authorities also asked their Adilabad counterpart to retrieve the cash. After running here and there for four months, Yamanappa registered a formal complaint against SBI at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Kalaburagi on November 28. In his complaint, Yamanappa had accused SBI authorities of failing to act inappropriate time to block his money. Yamanappa also claimed that he lodged a complaint with SBI authorities within 48 hours of the incident.

In the consumer forum, bank’s counsel had argued that it was the fault of the customer since he had entered the wrong account number. The counsel also stated that Yamanappa had failed to mention the erroneous account number during the first complaint with the SBI. The counsel further stated that SBI had done its duty by informing Yamanappa in August 2017 about the mistake he had committed.

The judge also scolded Yamanappa for failing to mention the erroneous account number. The judge also urged the bank to take effective steps to reverse the transaction. In its verdict on June 5, 2018, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum dismissed Yamanappa’s case.

Speaking to TOI, a bank official said, “In Yamanappa’s case, had SBI staff acted swiftly on the initial complaint, it would have been clear that the deposit was erroneous and the money could have been blocked before the Telangana customer withdrew it 16 days after. Banking laws state that branch officials can request the receiving customer’s account to be frozen if an erroneous excess transfer is made.”