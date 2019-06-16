Junior doctors in Telangana threaten stir over retirement age

By: |
Published: June 16, 2019 8:44:34 PM

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) Sunday threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the state governments decision to enhance the retirement age of doctors in medical college hospitals from 58 to 65.

Doctors at Nizam?s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad hold protest march over violence against doctors at West Bengal?s NRS Medical College & Hospital. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) Sunday threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the state governments decision to enhance the retirement age of doctors in medical college hospitals from 58 to 65. TJUDA chairperson P S Vijayender told PTI if the decision was not revoked they would launch the indefinite boycott of medical services and elective duties (out-patient and elective surgeries) from Monday.

Strike notices have been served in government hospitals across the state, he said. If any government order or ordinance on age increase is issued we have no option but to go for an indefinite strike and legal action, the TJUDA members said in their representation.

According to Vijayender, the proposal to increase the retirement age of teacher-doctors would cause huge loss to the young unemployed specialist doctors aspiring to be recruited as assistant professors for the next 10 years. The TJUDA leader said there has been no recruitment for the past 10 years and no time-bound promotions for the teaching staff.

TJUDA demanded the government to implement the regular calendar year for recruitment of assistant professors and career advancement scheme immediately wherein faculty can be re-designated as ‘designate associate professor and designate professor and also to re-appoint professors upon retirement on contract basis in required departments.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender had Friday last said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had approved the proposal to increase the retirement age. TJUDA, which has been opposing the proposal, had submitted a memorandum to the health secretary last week.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Junior doctors in Telangana threaten stir over retirement age
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop