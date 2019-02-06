‘Jumla Raja, Chaupat Raj’: Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at PM Modi on unemployment

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 3:59 PM

The Congress chief has also attacked Modi for not providing adequate prices to farmers for their produce.

rahul gandhi, pm narendra modi, narendra modi, congress, rafale dealRahul Gandhi attacked Modi for not providing adequate prices to farmers for their produce

Hitting out at the government on the issue of unemployment and farmer distress, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “jumla raja” (king of rhetoric) and his rule “chaupat raj” (regime of ruin). Using Twitter to take a swipe at the prime minister, he tagged a media report on the unemployment situation in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that youth with even PhD degrees are applying for class IV jobs.

Also Read: Elgar Parishad case, Activist Sudha Bharadwaj moves HC seeking bail

“Farmers do not get the right prices, the youth do not get the right jobs, in ‘jumla raja’s chaupat raj’, no hard working person gets respect,” the Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment and has often accused him of not fulfilling his promise — before coming to power– of providing two crore jobs per year to the youth. The Congress chief has also attacked Modi for not providing adequate prices to farmers for their produce.

