Judicial Magistrate, lawyer killed in road accident in Haryana

A judicial magistrate and a lawyer were killed when their car overturned in Danaura village near Naraingarh today, the police said.

The third occupant of the car, Rajeev Singh, who is also a lawyer, sustained serious injuries and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, they said.

Sahil Yadav (32) was posted as Judicial Magistrate First Class in a court at Naraingarh, close to Ambala. After the accident, he was also rushed to PGIMER at Chandigarh, but succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Rajan Gupta (42), a former president of Naraingarh Bar Association, also died in the accident, they said.

According to the police, the lawyers and the judicial magistrate were coming to Naraingarh from Chandigarh in the morning when the car overturned after hitting tree as the driver was trying to avert a collision with another vehicle, which was said to be overspeeding.