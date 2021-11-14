Judgments should be written in simple and clear language, says Chief Justice NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said judges should use simple language while writing judgments since they have a huge social impact and needs to be understood by the layman.

Judges should use simple language while writing judgments since they have a huge social impact and needs to be understood by the layman, Bar and Bench quoted Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as saying on Sunday.

“Since our decisions have a huge social impact, they should be easily comprehensible and must be written in simple and clear language. It is, primarily, the ability of Constitutional courts to function with absolute independence and necessary boldness in the face of adversity, that defines the character of our institution,” the CJI was quoted as saying.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Valedictory Ceremony of ‘Pan-India Legal Awareness & Outreach Campaign’ organised by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The Chief Justice also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their patronage and help in promoting legal aid movement.

On Saturday, CJI Ramana had said that he is not a sophisticated speaker and learnt English in Class 8.

The comment was in response to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s clarification that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible for air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

“Unfortunately I am not a sophisticated speaker. This is my drawback as I learnt English in Class 8. I don’t have good English for expressing words. I studied law in the English language,” the chief justice told Solicitor General Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre.

“The language in which our response as lawyers is taken might send the wrong message which was not the intention,” Solicitor General Mehta had said.

He said he too had learnt his English in Class 8 and studied till graduation in Gujarati medium.

“We are sailing in the same boat. My law was in English medium,” Solicitor General Mehta said.