Judgment that upholds justice in Ayodhya issue would reinforce rule of law: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said a judgment that upholds justice in the Ayodhya issue would reinforce rule of law and “deter those who want to distort to rule of majority.”

“A whole generation of Indians have grown up in the shadow of Babri’s occupation/demolition & a judgment that upholds justice will reinforce rule of law & deter those who want to distort it to rule of majority,” he tweeted.

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was referring to reports about parties arguing for a mosque at the disputed site urging the Supreme Court to go by values laid in the Constitution as generations would feel its impact.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Muslim parties, including UP Sunni Wakf Board, to file their written note in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, in which they have submitted that the verdict will have “consequences” for the future polity of the country.

“The Muslim party contestants before this Hon’ble Court wish to state that the decision by this Hon’ble Court, whichever way it goes, will impact future generations. It will also have consequences for the polity of this country,” the note prepared by senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim parties, said.