Judge who ordered Gyanvapi mosque survey provided security cover after receiving threat letter

Ravi Kumar Diwakar, the civil judge of Varanasi court, has claimed that he has received a written threat letter for ordering a videographic survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque. Diwakar reported the letter that he had received by registered post to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate on Tuesday. The letter addressed to Diwakar was allegedly written by one Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui, on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement.

The letter, which had gone viral on social media, read: “You have made a statement that inspection of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is a normal process. You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a ‘kafir, murtipujak’ Hindu judge.”

The content of the letter was confirmed by Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh, who informed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna has launched an investigation. The top cop further stated that the judge has been provided with extra security. As many as nine security guards have been assigned to protect Judge Diwakar.

Late April, Diwakar had ordered a survey inside the mosque complex despite strong objection from the mosque authorities. As the report was submitted before the court on May 19, the Hindu side claimed the discovery of a ‘Shivling’ in the wazookhana inside the mosque premises.

However, the Muslim side protested the claims and said it was a fountain. They argued before the court that the claims of a ‘Shivling’ were based on mere conjecture.

The threat letter to Judge Diwakar, came a month after he had claimed that he was concerned about the safety of his family,

“An atmosphere of fear was created by making this civil case into an extraordinary case. The fear is so much that my family is always concerned about my safety and I am concerned about their safety. Concerns about safety are repeatedly expressed by my wife when I am out of the house,” the judge had said.