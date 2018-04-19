Judge Loya Supreme Court verdict: UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes SC ruling, mounts attack on Rahul Gandhi

The apex court said frivolous and motivated litigation has been filed to settle political rivalry.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict turning down the pleas to probe the death of special CBI judge B H Loya and mounted attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul does not want that any person other than someone from the Gandhi family should run the country. The Congress stands exposed,” he tweeted.

Referring to a Congress press conferences and a Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to the President for a probe into Judge Loya’s death, the chief minister said the apex court verdict on the issue has exposed the “ugly face” of the Congress.

Talking to reporters later, he said, “The verdict in Judge Loya case has exposed the Congress once again. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country. They have tried to create such an environment that develops negative emotions in the people for the government.”

The Supreme Court today ruled that Judge Loya died of natural causes and that the petitions were a serious attempts to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice. Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

The top court, which was critical of the petitioners and their lawyers for making insinuations against judicial officers and judges, said an attempt was made to cause prejudice against them and it was a “vituperative assault on the judiciary.”

It said with these petitions it has become clear that “a real attempt and frontal attack” was made on the independence of judiciary and the present case was a manifestation to carry forward a personal agenda. The apex court said frivolous and motivated litigation has been filed to settle political rivalry.