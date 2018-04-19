Judge B H Loya death to Mecca Masjid bombing cases: Court rulings to fire-up BJP in election year

Bengaluru: BJP National President Amit Shah being felicitated with a Mysore peta by Union ministers Ananth Kumar and B S Yeduyurappa at a meeting of Shakthi Kendra Pramukhas in Bengaluru on Wednesday during his two-day campaign tour of election-bound Karnataka. PTI Photo

In the year of elections, the ruling BJP couldn’t have expected better news than the Supreme Court dismissing plea for probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya or a Hyderabad court acquitting accused Swami Aseemanand and others in the 2007 Hyderabad Mecca Masjid bombing case.

What is more significant for the BJP is that both these court decisions have come just a few weeks before the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. The decisions have visibly fired-up the BJP cadre, and it can be sensed from the statements of the saffron party’s spokespersons to media.

The BJP today alleged that the “invisible hand” of Congress president Rahul Gandhi was behind the petition in the Supreme Court for “character assassination” of BJP president Amit Shah.

In the judge Loya death case, the needle of suspicion was put directly on the BJP chief. The opposition parties including top leaders of the Congress had tried to corner the BJP over the allegedly suspicious death of special CBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

On December 1, 2014, judge Loya had allegedly died of cardiac attack. His death came to the limelight in November last year when media reports, citing the judge’s sister, raised suspicion about the circumstances in which he died and its link to the Sohrabuddin case, in which Shah was an accused. The BJP chief along with some other accused have already been discharged in the case.

In Mumbai this January, judge Loya’s son had said his father died of natural causes.

The Supreme Court today said the plea for probe into the death was “frivolous”, “motivated” and for settling “political rivalry”, according to PTI. The court also said that attempts were made to scandalise the judiciary in the guise of the case.

Despite the Supreme Court saying judge Loya died of natural causes, the Congress today said the top court’s verdict will raise more questions.

While the blame game can continue for long, the BJP will surely go to campaign on a high note.

In the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, the entire RSS ‘parivar’ was accused by the then ruling Congress as running breeding grounds for terrorism. Words like “Hindu terrorism” and “saffron terrorism” were slapped on the face of the BJP and the RSS following the arrest of individuals linked to saffron organisations. The Hyderabad court has now acquitted accused Swami Aseemanand and others. The BJP has planned to use this judgement to corner the Congress in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

The saffron party has for long tried to paint the Congress as “anti-Hindu”. The Hyderabad court verdict will help it harp on this plank again in upcoming elections.