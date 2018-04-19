Judge Loya death case: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after SC junks plea for probe, terms it a ‘Political’ Interest Litigation

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Congress hit a new low in politics with its alleged act of trying to defame BJP president Amit Shah.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for trying to settle political scores through the Judge Loya controversy. Addressing a press conference in wake of SC judgement dismissing a bunch of petitions seeking an independent probe in the matter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress hit a new low in politics with its alleged act of trying to defame BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP spokesperson also termed the plea filed in Supreme Court as a ‘Political Interest Litigation’.

“The people who have been politicising the judiciary for their own motives, now stand exposed,” Patra said.

“Court called this petition a wield petition. The petition was filed by somebody who wants to settle the political score. I want to ask, who is this invisible political power which is trying to settle political rivalry?” he added.

In a significant decision earlier today, the apex court dismissed the pleas to probe the death of CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Making strong remarks in the case, apex court said attempts were made to scandalise the judiciary by leveling serious allegations against judicial officers and judges of Bombay HC. The court said that there is no reason to doubt statements of four judges on circumstances leading to the death of Justice Loya.

“Documents placed on record and their scrutiny establishes that Loya’s death was due to natural cause,” the court said. It further said the petitions are a “real attempt and frontal attack was made on independence of judiciary.”

