Judge Loya case: ‘Who gave law minister a copy of SC judgement?’, asks curious Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked that how did Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad get a copy of verdict in Justice BH Loya case when it has not been made public yet by the Supreme Court. “Intriguing indeed! How does the Law Min, Ravi Shankar Prasad have a copy of Supreme Court judgement in #JudgeLoya case, when neither the public nor the press or advocates have got a copy yet? And the Supreme Court website is hacked. So much for transparency & fairness!” Surjewala’s statement came minutes after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference on Supreme Court’s judgement rejecting a probe into the death of Justice BH Loya.

Addressing the press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the case was not a case driven by public interest, but one that was filed to promote Congress’ interest and to damage the reputation of BJP and its chief Amit Shah. He said that senior leaders of BJP did not speak because the matter was in court, adding that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the President and made various allegations.

“Four judicial officers’ report were examined and the court has stated the procedure was followed,” Prasad told the gathering. On SC’s observation that political battles must be fought on political grounds, Prasad said that the statement clearly means that the case was fought as a political battle against Amit Shah. In another conference, the BJP alleged that Gandhi tried to settle political scores through the Judge Loya controversy.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress hit a new low in politics in its bid to defame Amit Shah. Patra termed the plea filed in Supreme Court as a ‘Political Interest Litigation’. “The people who have been politicising the judiciary for their own motives, now stand exposed,” Patra said. “Court called this petition a wield petition. The petition was filed by somebody who wants to settle the political score. I want to ask, who is this invisible political power which is trying to settle political rivalry?” he added.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court dismissed the pleas to probe the death of CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Making strong obsevation, the top court judge said attempts were made to scandalise the judiciary by levelling serious allegations against judicial officers and judges of Bombay HC. Soon after the verdict, the official website of Supreme Court went down after getting reportedly hacked by a Brazilian group.